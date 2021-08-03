All religious institutions in Cuttack district to reopen on Aug 4

By WCE 1
religious institutions in cuttack

Cuttack: The Cuttack district administration has decided to open religious institutions/ places of worship in the entire district from tomorrow subject to adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, informs District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner will decide the re-opening of the religious institutions in the Cuttack city.

As per reports, all the religious institutions in Cuttack district will reopen from tomorrow for devotees. However, the visitors/devotees will be allowed into the premises of these institutions by abiding the norms of Covid-19 set by the Government.

In the COVID-19 guidelines for the month of August, the Special Relief Commissioner had authorised District Collectors/ Municipal Commissioners to take decision over allowing public worship at religious places with COVID-19 restrictions.

