All religious institutions in Bhubaneswar to reopen for devotees from this date: Details

Bhubaneswar: All the religious institutions including Temples, Churches, Mosques and Gurudwaras will be allowed to reopen in Bhubaneswar from August 23, said an order issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

As per the order, all the temples of Bhubaneswar within the jurisdiction of BMC will reopen with strict observance of Covid 19 safety protocols. However, no devotees shall be allowed into the sanctum sanatorium (Garva griha) of the temples. Also, there shall be no offerings (Bhoga).

Shree Lingaraj Temple Administration in Bhubaneswar can take appropriate decision for opening of their temple on or after August 23, the order said.

The religious institution authorities shall ensure that in no case social distancing norms should be violated.

At any point of time not more than 25 persons will be allowed to be congregated at any religious institutions.

