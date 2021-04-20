All Places Of Worship In Capital City Of Odisha To Be Closed, BMC Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: All the religious institutions in Bhubaneswar shall be closed down for devotees in view of surge in Covid-19 infections in the State capital.

In a press note, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, informed that keeping in view the sudden rise in positives in Bhubaneswar, this step has been taken.

The commissioner further added that, all the religious institutions such as temples, mosques and churches shall be closed for devotees but rituals shall be followed as usual.

The ban shall be applied until further notice.

HERE ARE THE DETAILS:

1. No devotees shall be allowed inside any religious institutions like Temples/Mosques/Gurudwara/Churches etc until further order.

2. The usual religious rituals in temples/mosques/gurdwaras/churches and other places of worships will be conducted with limited numbers of priests/staffs.

3. The religious institutions management committees shall make provisions for daily thermal screening of priests/staffs before entry inside the premises. The committee shall also ensure provisions of hand washing at entry point for the priests and staff.

4. The priests/staffs on rituals duty shall have to wear masks appropriately at all times and they shall also maintain social distancing guidelines while inside the institution premises.

5. All previous orders issued by BMC in this regard are superseded accordingly.

6. This order is to be given effect to from 21-04-2021