All-party meet ahead of Winter Session of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Very soon an all-party meeting is scheduled to be held ahead of the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly.

Earlier, the Odisha Assembly had been held amid various Covid restrictions. but this year it is expected to be sans restrictions.

It is noteworthy that the the Winter session of the Odisha Assembly is slated to start from November 24, 2022 per the official notification released on Thursday.

The Assembly will be in session till December 31, 2022. This time the assembly will have 33 working days.

The interim budget will be presented by the Finance Minister in the assembly.

It is noteworthy that, the Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had requested the CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik to raise the issue of Kotia in the upcoming all party meeting.