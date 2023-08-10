All Odia medium school students to get free books in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will provide free textbooks to the students of all private and unaided Odia medium schools across the state. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the concerned officials today to implement the scheme as part of his government’s 5T initiative from the academic year 2024-25.

More than 5 lakh students from class I to class VIII of 3620 private and unaided schools in the state will get the free textbooks, said sources adding that the State government will bear an additional burden of Rs 9.43 crore annually.

It is worth noting that the Odisha Government has been providing free textbooks to students of all government and aided schools in the state and also to the Odia children in States like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.