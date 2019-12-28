All India Inter University Archery Championship 2019-20 going on in KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The All India Inter University Archery (Men & Women) Championship 2019-20 is going on in KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. The Championship began on 26th December, 2019 and will continue till 30th December. About 1500 players from 180 Universities are participating in the Championship.

KIIT Deemed to be University has been entrusted by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to organize National University Games 2019-20 from 26th to 30th December 2019. KIIT Deemed to be university is conducting All India Inter University Archery (M&W) Championship 2019-20. More than 180 Universities with approximately 1500 participants has participated in this mega sports event.

Founder, KIIT & KISS and Hon’ble MP Kandhamal Dr. Achyuta Samanta inaugurated the mega sports event on 26th December at KIIT Football Stadium in Campus 13. Prof. Rajesh Kumar, AIU, Observer, Prof. Laxmikanth Rathod, Director Sports, Osmania University, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director Sports, KIIT Deemed to be University, Neelkamal Ray, Coordinator, AIU and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta welcomed all and conveyed his good wishes to all the participants of the mega sports event.