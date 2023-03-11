All India Civil Services Chess Tournament 2022-23 begins at KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: The All India Civil Services Chess Tournament 2022-23 kick-started at the Viswanathan Anand International Chess Hall in KIIT University here today. The Tournament will continue till March 19.

A total of 34 Men and 15 Women Chess teams from all over the country, including hosts Odisha, are participating in the tournament. This is the first time that Odisha is organizing the tournament.

KIIT & KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta attended the inaugural ceremony of the All India Civil Services Chess Tournament and expressed his gratefulness to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for encouraging all sports. He also conveyed his best wishes to all players.