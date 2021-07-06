All govt and private COVID Care Centres to close in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: All the Covid Care Centres (CCC), both in government and private sectors, will be closed in view of the decreasing daily cases.

Reportedly, the treatment of the existing patients in the CCCs will continue till their discharge. New patients will be referred to the nearest government healthcare facility.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has written to all Collectors and Municipal Corporation Commissioners about the same.

All Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCHCs) run by the government and COVID facilities in Government Medical Colleges shall continue to function in view of any possible third wave, said reports.

All government COVID facilities run by private hospital partners shall be closed, if no patient has been admitted whereas all the COVID hospitals managed by private hospital partners and funded by corporate partners/ DMF shall continue to function till the end of the approval period, added reports.

The private hospitals under the Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act & Rules shall continue to provide treatment to symptomatic COVID-19 patients at rates notified by the government, further added reports.