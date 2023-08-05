All government and private schools to remain closed in Dhamnagar today

All the government and private schools in Dhamnagar block will remain closed today as various areas still remain inundated with floodwater. 

Bhadrak: All the government and private schools in Dhamnagar block will remain closed today as various areas still remain inundated with floodwater.

The water level rise in Baitarani river caused several areas of the district to be inundated with the flood water.

As floodwater is yet to recede in several areas, the schools have been ordered to be closed.

In view of the flood situation, the District administrator of Bhadrak has issued this order to keep the children safe.

Several districts of Odisha has seen an onslaught of downpour for the past few days which has caused flood like situation in many places.

