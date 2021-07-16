All depts of Odisha govt and sub-ordinate offices to function with full strength of employees

Bhubaneswar: All departments of the state government and sub-ordinate offices in Odisha will function with full strength of employees with effect from July 16, reads an order issued by the GA & PG department, Govt. of Odisha on Friday.

All State government offices shall remain closed on Saturdays, the order also said.

‘Most of the employees are now fully vaccinated and are required mandatorily to attend office regularly. In case any employee has been unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reasons, she or he must apply for an exemption to the Head of office. On receipt of such application, the matter can be considered on a case to case basis. Employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office from Friday and their absence will be treated as wilful, the order also said.

All precautionary measures as enforced by Odisha Govt to prevent spread of Covid infection shall be strictly followed by all the offices as well as employees, also mentioned in the order.