All Daily Markets of Bhubaneswar to Close Down due to Coronavirus Scare

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 183

Bhubaneswar: All the ‘haats’ / daily markets of Bhubaneswar shall remain closed in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus scare.

It is noteworthy that the haats shall open at 6:00am in the morning and close down at 6:00pm in the evening.

These regulations shall come into force from tomorrow.

Related News

In the wake of COVID-19, BPUT postpones all exams except for…

Coronavirus: Odisha Govt to provide Rs 15,000 incentive to…

Weather Alert, Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in Odisha Today

Konark Sun Temple To Be included in ‘Iconic sites’ list:…

All the major haats such as, Unit-1 (eka number haat), Unit-2 (duie number haat), Indradhanu Market, Tamanda Haat, etc.

The rule shall be applicable till the 31st of March.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given the directive for the above rule.

 

You might also like
State

In the wake of COVID-19, BPUT postpones all exams except for final semester

State

Coronavirus: Odisha Govt to provide Rs 15,000 incentive to foreign returnees for…

State

Weather Alert, Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in Odisha Today

State

Konark Sun Temple To Be included in ‘Iconic sites’ list: Union Min

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.