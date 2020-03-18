All Daily Markets of Bhubaneswar to Close Down due to Coronavirus Scare

Bhubaneswar: All the ‘haats’ / daily markets of Bhubaneswar shall remain closed in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus scare.

It is noteworthy that the haats shall open at 6:00am in the morning and close down at 6:00pm in the evening.

These regulations shall come into force from tomorrow.

All the major haats such as, Unit-1 (eka number haat), Unit-2 (duie number haat), Indradhanu Market, Tamanda Haat, etc.

The rule shall be applicable till the 31st of March.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given the directive for the above rule.