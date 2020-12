All Courts In Odisha To Remain Closed On Saturday Throughout December

Cuttack: All the courts in Odisha shall remain closed on all Saturdays throughout the month of December. The information was provided in a notification issued by the Orissa High Court.

As per the notification, the High Court and its offices as well as the sub-ordinate courts, tribunals and their offices in the State will remain closed on Saturdays in December.

The reason for this notification is however yet to be known.