All colleges in Cuttack district to be transformed under 5T initiative: VK Pandian

Bhubaneswar: All Colleges of Cuttack district will be transformed under the 5T initiative of the Odisha government, informed Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, (5T) V.K. Pandian.

During his visit to the district, Pandian interacted with the students of different Junior and Degree Colleges of Cuttack District at the Upper Baliyatra Ground in Cuttack and informed them about Chief Minister having sanctioned Rs 63 Crores for inclusion of all Colleges of Cuttack District under 5T transformation project.

The 5T Secretary motivated the students to set their goal high and work hard to realise their dreams and assured them all support from the State Govt.

He reviewed the progress of ongoing mega piped water supply schemes at a cost of Rs.1258 Crores in Athagarh, Tigiria, Tangi Choudwar, Narsinghpur, Baramba, Mahanga and Nischintakoili blocks; The projects will be operationalised in phases from Jan 2024 onwards. He directed the officials to ensure the completion within the timelines.

He discusssed regarding the Dhabaleswar Temple of Athagarh, Bhattarika Temple of Baramba, Pragalapitha Temple of Narsinghpur. He directed the administration to consult the temple committee and local people while preparing the DPR for the temple development. Focus will be on the development of facilities for the pilgrims.

Pandian visited CHC Hospital and Dialysis Centre at Narsinghpur and interacted with the Doctors, staff, patients and attendants for its further development.

During the day, he partipated in the public grievance meetings at Athagarh, Narsinghpur, Choudwar and Nischintakoili. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He emphasised that Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

In Choudwar, he discussed regarding the re-development of the OTM area as an industrial hub and sought cooperation of the local people

Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, RDC Suresh Dalei, Collector B. S. Chayani and other district level officials accompanied during the visit.