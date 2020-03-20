All Coffee Shops, Restaurants Hotels to be Closed Down Immediately In Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: In view of the fact that social distancing has been imposed by the Odisha Government, the following restrictions have been further set:
- All coffee shops, stand alone restaurants, hotels to be shut down immediately in Bhubaneswar.
- 7 or more people cannot assemble at a particular place.
- 2 mts distance is to be maintained between the servers and the guests.
- Customers shall be encouraged to take food home.
- All public transport will be regulated.