Alert ! Thunderstorm & Lightning Likely In These Odisha Districts Within Next 2 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm along with lightning in six districts in Odisha on Tuesday within the next two hours.

The alert has been issued for the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada,Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm with lightning and some light rain likely to affect some parts of these districts within the next two hours.

Thus, people are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.