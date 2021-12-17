Alert! Lady gang of pickpockets active in Bhubaneswar, 1 caught and detained

By WCE 5
Lady gang of pickpockets active in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A lady gang of pickpockets are reportedly active in the capital city of Odisha. The locals nabbed one of the gang members in Rasulgarh area and handed over to Police.

As per reports, a lady gang of pickpockets are active in Bhubaneswar while one of the gang members was caught by the locals. The locals caught one of the gang members who was trying to steal money from the bags of passengers in the Rasulgarh area on Friday.

After getting information, Saheed Nagar Police reached the spot. Police have detained the lady member and interrogating to find more information from her.

Also read: Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Wife receives notice to vacate
You might also like
State

Brown Sugar Worth Rs 33 Lakh Seized In Puri Of Odisha

State

27 arrested for illegal felling of trees in Reserve Forest Range of Odisha

State

Electric scooter catches fire in Odisha, Narrow Escape For Mother-Daughter Duo

State

Odisha IPS officer’s wife allegedly duped by cyber criminals

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.