Alert! Lady gang of pickpockets active in Bhubaneswar, 1 caught and detained

Bhubaneswar: A lady gang of pickpockets are reportedly active in the capital city of Odisha. The locals nabbed one of the gang members in Rasulgarh area and handed over to Police.

As per reports, a lady gang of pickpockets are active in Bhubaneswar while one of the gang members was caught by the locals. The locals caught one of the gang members who was trying to steal money from the bags of passengers in the Rasulgarh area on Friday.

After getting information, Saheed Nagar Police reached the spot. Police have detained the lady member and interrogating to find more information from her.