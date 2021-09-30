Alert for train passengers! These trains to resume service

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday announced that as many as three pairs of special trains will resume services soon.

“It has been decided to resume the services of Cuttack-Puri-Cuttack, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack and Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special trains till further advice,” said the ECoR in a press release today.

08431/08432 Cuttack-Puri-Cuttack Special will resume its service from both the directions with effect from October 4, 2021.

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special will resume its service from both the directions with effect from October 6, 2021.

08462/08461 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special will resume its service from both the directions with effect from October 6, 2021.