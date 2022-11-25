Alert for train passengers! ECoR revises schedule & routes of these trains revised, to run special trains

The railway division also has decided to run a special train between Nanded-Brahmapur-Nanded. 07431 Nanded-Brahmapur Special from Nanded on every Saturday will run from December 3 to December 31, 2022.

ECoR to run special trains

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) today informed that the Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express will run late from Puri. It will leave Puri station at 11.30 pm instead of 8.45 pm.

Informing about the reason behind the train’s late departure on its Twitter handle, the ECoR said that the Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express will begin its journey late due to the late running of connecting trains.

Likewise, the ECoR informed that the Puri-Kamakhya Express (15639) from Puri will run on the diverted route on November 29 for the safety-related modernisation work at Andal Station in Asansol. It will run via Kharagpur-Howrah-Bandel-Barddhaman-Rampurhat.

Likewise, 07432 Brahmapur-Nanded Special from Brahmapur every Saturday will run from December 4, 2022 to January 1, 2023.

Here is the list of other special trains which the East Coast Railway has decided to introduce.

