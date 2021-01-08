Alert For Railway Passengers! Rules For Ticket Cancellation Changed; Know In Detail

In what can be considered as a piece of good news for train passengers, the Ministry of Railways has taken an important decision on the tickets sold during the lockdown due to Coronavirus period.

According to reports, the Railways has changed the timing of getting refund on cancellation of tickets. Now you can get refund of tickets canceled for 9 months instead of 6 months.

This condition is applicable in case of cancellation of PRS counter tickets and refunds from any counter between March 21, 2020, and July 31, 2020. That is, the passengers who wanted to travel between March 21, 2020, and July 31, 2020, but could not do so due to the cancellation of the train, have now got 9 months instead of 6.

It should be noted that the timeline of these refunds will continue to be applicable to trains that were canceled by the Railways. Passengers will be given full fare on tickets for canceled regular timetabled trains due to lockdown. Earlier, the counter ticket cancellation period was increased from three days to six months.

The passengers who booked tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website have been issued refunds automatically.

(Source: jansatta.com)