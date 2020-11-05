Alert For Pensioners! If You Do Not Do This Work Before December 31 Your Pension May Stop; Check Details

If you are a pensioner and your life certificate is not submitted, then this news is very important for you. The pensioners have to submit their Life Certificate in November every year to get pension. Previously pensioners had to go to the bank or post office and submit this certificate every year. But now the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has started the facility of submitting online life certificates for senior citizens.

This year, the date of submission of life certificate through offline is from November 1 to 31 December, but through online medium you can submit a life certificate at any time of the year. This life certificate will remain valid for one year from the date of submission of the certificate. Let me tell you that around 64 lakh people across the country submit life certificates once a year.

Here is how you can submit the life certificates online:

Life certificate can be submitted through online pension disbursing bank, Umang App or Common Service Center.

In order to get a digital certificate, firstly the pensioners will have to get the unique proof ID. This ID is generated through the pensioner’s Aadhaar number and biometric.

For the first time to generate this ID one can go to the local citizen service center where the Aadhaar transaction is done. Apart from this, you can also go to any branch of pension disbursing agency.

Pensioners will have to provide their Aadhaar number, mobile number, pension payment order and pension account number, as well as biometric. After providing all the necessary documents, an acknowledgment SMS will come on your mobile number. In this, your proof ID will also be there.

After generating the proof ID you do not need to submit a life certificate to the pension disbursing agency. You can submit a life certificate in a digital way by visiting the Jeevan Pramaan portal https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in.

The agency can also obtain a life certificate from the portal. Pensioners can also generate a life certificate on mobile or system through the Umang App.

How to create life certificate on Umang App

Download Umang App from Google Play Store. When the app opens, search for life proof service in it. After this, connect the biometric device to your mobile.

Click on the tab of General Life Certificate given inside the Jeevan Pramaan service. Here your Aadhaar number and mobile number will appear in the Pension Authentication tab. If both things are correct then click on the generated OTP button.

Fill the OTP number on your mobile at the designated place and submit it. After this, scan your fingerprint with the help of your biometric device.

Digital Life Certificate will be ready with fingerprint. To view the certificate, click on the view certificate. It can be seen with the help of Aadhaar number.

(Witn inputs from news18.com)