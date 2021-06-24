Alert for passengers! Several trains will run on diverted route, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has decided to run several trains on diverted routes in view of safety-related modernization work.

According to the East Coast Railways (ECoR), the modernization work is being carried out for Non-Interlocking work between Betgara, Altagram, Dhupgiri, Jalpaiguri Road, Y Leg Special Class Stations in connection with commissioning of Doubling Work between Betgara- Khalaigram & Jalpaiguri Road-Y Leg Special Class Station in Alipurduar Division of North Frontier Railway.

Here are the list of trains which will run on diverted route:

Diversion via Raninagar Jalpaiguri-Y Leg Special Class Station-Mathabhanga, New Cooch Behar:

07030 Secunderabad-Agartala Special from Secunderabad on 28th June, 2021.

02510 Guwahati-Bangalore Special from Guwahati on 27th to 29th June, 2021.

02514 Guwahati-Secunderabad Special from Guwahati on 1st July, 2021.

02552 Kamakhya-Yesvantpur Special from Kamakhya on 30th June, 2021.

Diversion Via Siliguri-Alipur Duar-Samuktala Road: