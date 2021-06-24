Alert for passengers! Several trains will run on diverted route, check details
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has decided to run several trains on diverted routes in view of safety-related modernization work.
According to the East Coast Railways (ECoR), the modernization work is being carried out for Non-Interlocking work between Betgara, Altagram, Dhupgiri, Jalpaiguri Road, Y Leg Special Class Stations in connection with commissioning of Doubling Work between Betgara- Khalaigram & Jalpaiguri Road-Y Leg Special Class Station in Alipurduar Division of North Frontier Railway.
Here are the list of trains which will run on diverted route:
Diversion via Raninagar Jalpaiguri-Y Leg Special Class Station-Mathabhanga, New Cooch Behar:
- 07030 Secunderabad-Agartala Special from Secunderabad on 28th June, 2021.
- 02510 Guwahati-Bangalore Special from Guwahati on 27th to 29th June, 2021.
- 02514 Guwahati-Secunderabad Special from Guwahati on 1st July, 2021.
- 02552 Kamakhya-Yesvantpur Special from Kamakhya on 30th June, 2021.
Diversion Via Siliguri-Alipur Duar-Samuktala Road:
- 02551 Yesvantpur- Kamakhya Special from Yesvantpur on 26th June, 2021.
- 05929 Tambaram-New Tinsukia Special from Tambaram on 28th June, 2021.
- 05629 Tambaram-Shilghat Special from Tambaram on 28th June, 2021.
- 02516 Silchar-Coimbatore Special from Silchar on 29th June, 2021.
- 06186 Guwahati-Trivandrum Special from Guwahati on 30th June, 2021.