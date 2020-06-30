Alert for Bhubaneswar residents! BMC bans entry of public into its office

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday banned the entry of public into its office, informed BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The Municipal Commissioner said that the office of the city civic body will remain out of reach of general public with imitate effect.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of high rise in Coronavirus cases in the State capital city, he added.

Chaudhary further said that the social distancing and wearing of masks will be enforced more strictly from today.

Till the filing of this report, the total positive COVID cases under BMC jurisdiction stands at 314 which included 174 recovered and 135 active cases. As many as four people have died due to the deadly virus in the BMC area.