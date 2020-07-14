New Delhi. This news is important news for Aadhar card holders, who want to update their Aadhaar. Necessary changes have been made in the Aadhaar card, after which some restrictions have been lifted by the UIDAI. In fact, UIDAI has now removed the requirement of verification from the officer or public representative for updates and general correction in the Aadhaar card.

That is, if you have to change your mobile number, name, gender, address, photo, email ID on your Aadhaar card, then you will not have to get a validation from any officer or public representative.

UIDAI has now removed the obligation to verify for Aadhaar updation. UIDAI has given this relief in 5 areas. After this relief, now all you have to do is to get verified by the government officer or public representative in case of change of name, date of birth and address. After this relief, if you rectify or update the mistakes like biometric, mobile number in the Aadhaar card, then you will not need to get verification from any government official or public representative.

UIDAI has done away with the authority of verification for corrections in 5 common identities. The constraint of weekending in photo, mobile number, e-mail ID, gender biometric has been abolished. In addition to this, UIDAI has also issued a format for making corrections in name, address and date of birth.

To make any changes in these three, you will have to get the form filled and verified. You can download this name from the UIDAI website. At the same time, you will have to get the form verified by a Group-One Gazetted Officer or local councilor to get your Aadhaar name, address and date of birth changed.