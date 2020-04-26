Puri: Special rituals are being performed by the servitors on the premises of Jagannath Temple in Puri on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya today.

The temple administration also has reportedly made special arrangements for the water sports festival ‘Chandan Yatra’ of the Trinity.

The ‘Chandan Yatra,’ which is usually conducted outside the Jagannath Temple every year, is being conducted on the campus of the 12th century shrine in view of the COVID19 lockdown. A makeshift well has been set-up near the Mukti Mandapas (a pillared open hall with 16 pillars) for the purpose.

Likewise, a special tent has been erected near the Chahani Mandapa to conduct special prayer for the inauguration of the construction of chariots of the Trinity for the annual Rath Yatra.

As per tradition, the Akshaya Tritiya rituals mark the beginning of chariot construction for the world famous Rath Yatra. The occasion also marks the commencement of agricultural activities before onset of the monsoon.