Akshay Parija moves Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail

Ollywood movie producer Akshay Parizha has moved Orissa High Court seeking an anticipatory bail petition after an actress brought sexual exploitation allegations against him.

A young woman has filed a casting couch complaint against him. According to reports, the complainant said that Parija lured her by offering her the lead role in one of his upcoming films. He then allegedly exploited her sexually for one and half years.

The actress further alleged that Parija threatened her to make her nude pictures viral if she ties the nuptial knot with another person with whom her marriage has been fixed.However, Parija has denied the allegation and filed a written complaint at Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar alleging that the girl had been blackmailing him. He said that the girl has been black mailing him and asking him for money. Now, he has moved the High Court for anticipatory bail.

The actress a resident of Bhubaneswar has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Laxmisagar police in this connection.

According to reports, the girl has submitted some photographs supporting her claims.

However, Parija refuted the claims of the girl and also said that the allegations are completely baseless.

It is noteworthy however that, the Laxmisagar police is yet to comment on the issue.