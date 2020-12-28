Akhandalamani Temple Reopens In Strict Adherence To Covid Guidelines

Bhadrak: The famous Akhandalamani Temple at Aradi of Odisha’s Bhadrak district reopened in phased manner from today. The temple, which was closed for last nine months, reopened in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

According to reports, only the servitors of the temple and their family members have been allowed in the first phase to enter the temple and have a glimpse of the Lord.

Only two days (today and tomorrow) have been allotted to the servitors and their family members to visit the temple. They will be permitted to go inside the temple only by showing their showing identity cards.

In the second phase, people of around four panchayats in the vicinity of the Aradi Temple will be allowed to visit the temple for next two days (on December 30 and 31).

The district administration has decided to close the Akhandalamani Temple for two days on January 1 and 2 in view of heavy congregation of devotees due to beginning of the New Year 2021.

However, the general public will be allowed to visit the temple and seek blessing of the Lord from January 3. They can have the darshan of Lord between 7 am and 5 pm.

The district administration, meanwhile, has asked the visitors to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines like using of face mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing hands.