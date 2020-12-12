Akash Pathak’s Recruitment Scam: Duped Job Aspirants Should Lodge Formal Complaints, Says Odisha Crime Branch ADG

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch ADG Soumendra Priyadarshi on Saturday asked all the job aspirants who fell prey to the recruitment scam of arrested IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash Pathak.

While addressing a press conference, Priyadarshi informed that six persons had given huge amount of money to the arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi and his aides to get job at Tata Motors.

“As Akash Pathak was Panigrahi’s would-be son-in-law and was identifying himself as the Managing Director (I/c) of Tata Motors, the latter had taken money from several job aspirants,” he said adding that out of the six people, who have filed complaint, two had transferred money to Panigrahi’s bank account, while the rest four others had given the money directly either to Panigrahi or his close associates.

He further said that during the investigation it was also known that Akash had taken money from Panigrahi and his close associates and given fake appointment letters to several job seekers. Besides, he had conducted online training for them with an aim to win their trust.

“All those job aspirants who have been duped by Akash, Panigrahi or his aides but have not reported the matter to the police due to any issue should come forward and report the matter now,” encouraged the Crime Branch ADG saying that there is no any reason to be panic or fear. “We will take stringent action against the accused as per the law,” he said.

The Crime Branch has taken Akash Pathak on a five-day remand to question him over the recruitment scam which he used to ran with the help of the Gopalpur MLA by identifying himself as Managing Director (I/c) of Tata Motors.