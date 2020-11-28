Akash Pathak, son of tainted IFS Officer issued forged recruitment letters impersonating Tata Motors MD!

Bhubaneswar: Akash Pathak, son of the tainted IFS officer Abhay Pathak allegedly used to issue forged recruitment letters in the name of Passenger Division, Tata Motors, Pune.

In a complaint to Crime Branch, Tata Motors has informed that there was no one in the name of Akash Pathak working in TML as passenger division MD. Now Odisha Vigilance will probe the forged recruitment letters.

In the Rs. 9 crore DA case involving arrested 1987 batch IFoS Abhay K Pathak, a 20-member SIT of OdishaVigilance holds the first meeting. The SIT will examine bank officials, forest officials, relatives, employees and associates of the Pathaks soon.

In the meanwhile tension mounted on MLA Pradeep Panigrahi as the SIT likely to interrogate him. Wedding of Panigrahi’s daughter and Akash Pathak had been fixed and the date for it had been scheduled on December 11. A high profile wedding had been planned to be held at the Taz Lake Palace of Udaipur in Rajasthan. Even Rs. 20 lakh had been paid as advance for this lavish wedding. The SIT is likely to investigate all these matters.