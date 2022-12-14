Akash Pathak deposes before ED in connection with the BMW purchase case

Bhubaneswar: Akash Pathak, son of former IFS officer Abhaykant Pathak appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with the BMW purchase case.

It is pertinent to mention, Akash had purchased BMW luxury car worth Rs 65-70 lakh from BMW Prestige located at NH-16, Bhanpur in Cuttack.

On Dec 12, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had asked BMW Prestige owner Charchit Mishra, who is also the director of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) to appear at the office. He submitted all the documents related to the purchase of the car.

On November 28,2020, the Odisha vigilance arrested Akash along with his father on charges of accumulating massive ill-gotten wealth which is disproportionate to his known sources of income, along with another case of job fraud involving money laundering activities by duping people on the pretext of providing jobs.