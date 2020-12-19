Bhubaneswar: Akash Pathak, son of tainted IFS officer Abhay Pathak has confessed the truth that he was never the MD of Tata Motors during the interrogation by the Commissionerate Police.

Akash has also agreed that the illegal money transaction. He has also given information about the flight and hotel details he visited during the lockdown period.

On December 17, the Commissionerate Police had taken Akash on a four-day remand to interrogate him into the allegations of Rs 65 lakh levelled by the SkyKing Tours and Travel.

Akash and his father Abhay Pathak had reportedly booked charter flight tickets, luxury accommodation in five-star hotels, and air tickets through the SkyKing at a cost of Rs 2.78 crore, of which he paid Rs 2.13 crore while the outstanding bill of Rs 65,16,233 is yet to be cleared.

Earlier, Akash was grilled by the State Crime Branch in connection with the job fraud case after Tata Motors had lodged a complaint against him that he duped many youths by impersonating himself as Managing Director of Tata Motors. He had allegedly collected huge sum of money from them assuring them to provide jobs at Tata Motors.

On November 27, Akash and his father Abhay Kant Pathak were arrested by the Odisha Vigilance.