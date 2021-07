Balasore: The New Generation (NG) version of Akash missile was test-fired off Odisha coast today from the launch pad No. 3 of Integrated Test Range in Chandipur of Balasore district.

The surface-to-air Akash missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was fired at 11.55 AM.

It has a strike range of 70 km. The medium-range missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The Akash-NG was first tested on January 25, 2021.