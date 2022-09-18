Airshow in Puri of Odisha by IAF’s Suryakiran team to begin soon

Puri: The spectacular Airshow that had been scheduled to be held in Puri will commence in a few minutes from now at the Blue Flag beach of the holy city. Today morning it had been speculated that the show might be cancelled due to bad weather. However, as the weather condition is suitable now it has been decided to carry on the air show.

As per reports, earlier today a six member team of the Indian Air Force had visited the Blue Flag beach to take stock of the situation.

Guest of the show Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal has already reached the venue to witness the show. Earlier all preparations had been made by the District Administration while arrangements had also been made for the spectators at different places of the beach.

Today, in the Airshow nine aircraft will show their skill in the air which is expected to be a spectacular show to enthrall the audience.