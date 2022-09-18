Airshow in Puri by IAF’s Suryakiran team likely to be cancelled due to bad weather
Image of Airshow in Bhubaneswar (File Photo)

Puri: The spectacular Airshow that had been scheduled to be held in Puri of Odisha today by the Suryakiran Aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force is likely to be cancelled due to bad weather. However, so far no confirmation  has been received regarding cancellation of the show. The show has been scheduled to be held in Puri today at 10 am.

As per reports, it is incessantly raining in Puri since today morning. Hence, the air show that had been scheduled at the Blue Flag beach here is likely to be cancelled.

The District Administration has made all preparations for the show. The Collector and ADM had visited the beach to take stock of the arrangements for the show. Also, arrangements have been made for in different places of the beach so that the spectators can enjoy the show properly and get enthralled.

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal has been scheduled to attend the function as the Guest. However, due to bad weather probability has arisen regarding happening of the show.

It is to be noted that yesterday about 20 thousand people had witnessed the show.

Earlier on Friday the spectacular show had been exhibited in Bhubaneswar and huge numbers of people had enjoyed the show.

