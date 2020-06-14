Special flight carrying 216 passengers lands in Bhubaneswar from Sharjah

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: An Air Arabia flight carrying 216 stranded migrants landed here in Odisha from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The special flight under Vande Bharat Mission landed at the Biju Patmaik International Airport here at 2.07 PM and took off for Sharjah at 3.08 PM.

Earlier, Captain Madhusmita Patnaik, a female pilot from Odisha,  announced in Odia language inside the flight before it took off from Sarjah. She extended her greeting to all the passengers on “Raja Festival” and ended her announcement with “Jai Jagannath”.

Officials said, thermal scanning of the passengers took place in batches of 20 and also added that the migrants will be put up at institutional quarantine centres in their respective districts.

