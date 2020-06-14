Special flight carrying 216 passengers lands in Bhubaneswar from Sharjah

Bhubaneswar: An Air Arabia flight carrying 216 stranded migrants landed here in Odisha from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The special flight under Vande Bharat Mission landed at the Biju Patmaik International Airport here at 2.07 PM and took off for Sharjah at 3.08 PM.

Earlier, Captain Madhusmita Patnaik, a female pilot from Odisha, announced in Odia language inside the flight before it took off from Sarjah. She extended her greeting to all the passengers on “Raja Festival” and ended her announcement with “Jai Jagannath”.

#WATCH United Arab Emirates: Captain Madhusmita Patnaik announces in Odia language inside a flight carrying 215 Odia people from Sharjah to Bhubaneswar in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/MlvpHXIf2w — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Officials said, thermal scanning of the passengers took place in batches of 20 and also added that the migrants will be put up at institutional quarantine centres in their respective districts.