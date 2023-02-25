Ailing Odia actor Pintu Nanda shifted to Hyderabad

New Delhi: Odia film actor Pintu Nanda who was undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis ailment in Delhi in a critical condition has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

It is to be noted here that Pintu Nanda was shifted to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi from Bhubaneswar on February 7 to undergo liver transplantation. However, as the donor could be found in New Delhi, he has been shifted to Hyderabad for liver transplantation.

Apart from the unavailability of the donor, Nanda, who needs around Rs 50 lakh for liver transplantation, is yet to get financial help for his treatment.

Members of the Odisha Cine Artist Association had carried out a fundraising campaign to facilitate proper treatment of the actor. Besides, some people like KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta wholeheartedly donated some amount of money, but the actor still needs more money for his treatment.