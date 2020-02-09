wild elephant found dead

Ailing female jumbo found dead in Sambalpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
Sambalpur: With no respite in sight from jumbo deaths in the state, a female jumbo died in Pathuria forest under Bamra Wildlife Division in Sambalpur district last night.

As per the report, the dead jumbo aged around 50-60 years was spotted roaming along with her calf in the Badarama Forest Range for past few days. Locals in the area had called up forest department officials for the treatment of the jumbo as it was looking sick.

While the forest department had assigned Veterinary doctor from Jamankira, Sarada Prasanna Singh Bariha, he failed to reach near the sick elephant due to the presence of the calf. While retrying for treatment yesterday, he found the jumbo dead.

“The jumbo had died due to old age-related sickness. The carcass has been buried after examination,” informed Bamra DFO.

