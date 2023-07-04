AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 775 posts in Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of India (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar is inviting applications for various posts in Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’.

According to the official notification of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, there are 775 vacancies to be filled up in the esteemed organization.

AGE:

The maximum age limit for the mentioned opportunities is from 18 to 45 years.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

The educational qualification is different for each post. The candidates applying for the mentioned positions should have relevant experience in their appropriate field.

PAY SCALE:

The selected candidates will get a monthly pay scale from Level 01 to Level 08.

SELECTION PROCEDURE:

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT), Skill Test and Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).

THE VACCANT POSTS:

Assistant Administrative Officer Assistant Engineer (A/C and R) Assistant Engineer Civil Chief Cashier CSSD (Central Sterile Supply Department) Technician

All the above posts have different eligibility criteria, please read the detailed advertisement for the eligibility criteria for all the posts.

SYLLABUS:

The details of the scheme and syllabus of the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be notified soon by the committee.

HOW TO APPLY:

The official notification of AIIMS Recruitment 2023, interested and eligible candidates can apply online by filling out the application form available on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and submitting it to the same website.

LAST DATE FOR NOTIFICATION:

The candidates have to submit the application form on or before the last date of the submission that is 30 days from date of notification.

Applicants can contact the committee between 09:30 AM to 05:15 PM only on working days through the mail id and contact number.

APPLICATION FEES:

Application fees of Rs. 3000 for Unreserved/ OBC candidates

Application fees of Rs. 2400 for SC/ ST/ EWS candidates.

Persons with disabilities are exempted from application fees.

SEE DETAILED ADVERTISEMENT IN THE WEBSITE