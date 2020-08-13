Several Vacancies in IBPS; Check details & apply soon
AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 3803 Nursing Officer Posts Including 600 For AIIMS Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has published notification to conduct Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020 for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Vacancies in different Institutions.

As many as 3803 Nursing Officer posts including 600 in AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be filled up during the recruitment drive.

Eligible Candidates who are interested and completed all eligibility criteria can apply online.

Job details:

Name and number of posts: Nursing Officer, 3803 posts

Here is complete list of the vacancies which will be filled by different AIIMS Hospitals.

  • AIIMS New Delhi: 597
  • AIIMS Bhubaneswar:600
  • AIIMS Deogarh: 150
  • AIIMS Gorakhpur: 100
  • AIIMS Jodhpur: 176
  • AIIMS Kalyani: 600
  • AIIMS Mangalagiri: 140
  • AIIMS Nagpur: 100
  • AIIMS Patna: 200
  • AIIMS Rae Bareli: 594
  • AIIMS Raipur: 246
  • AIIMS Rishikesh: 300

Important Dates:

1) Starting Date to Apply Online: 05-08-2020

2) Last Date to Apply Online: 18-08-2020 (till 5 PM)

3) Date for CBT Exam: 01-09-2020

Age Limit:

  • Maximum Age: 30 Years
  • Age Relaxation is Applicable to SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates as per Rules.

Qualification: Candidates should possess Diploma (GNM)/ B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc Nursing/ B.Sc (Post Certificate)/ Post-Basic B.Sc Nursing/

The interested candidates can Click Here to go through the official notification.
The interested candidates can Click Here to go to the official website.
