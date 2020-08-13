The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has published notification to conduct Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020 for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Vacancies in different Institutions.

As many as 3803 Nursing Officer posts including 600 in AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be filled up during the recruitment drive.

Eligible Candidates who are interested and completed all eligibility criteria can apply online.

Job details:

Name and number of posts: Nursing Officer, 3803 posts

Here is complete list of the vacancies which will be filled by different AIIMS Hospitals.

AIIMS New Delhi: 597

AIIMS Bhubaneswar:600

AIIMS Deogarh: 150

AIIMS Gorakhpur: 100

AIIMS Jodhpur: 176

AIIMS Kalyani: 600

AIIMS Mangalagiri: 140

AIIMS Nagpur: 100

AIIMS Patna: 200

AIIMS Rae Bareli: 594

AIIMS Raipur: 246

AIIMS Rishikesh: 300

Important Dates:

1) Starting Date to Apply Online: 05-08-2020

2) Last Date to Apply Online: 18-08-2020 (till 5 PM)

3) Date for CBT Exam: 01-09-2020

Age Limit:

Maximum Age: 30 Years

Age Relaxation is Applicable to SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates as per Rules.

Qualification: Candidates should possess Diploma (GNM)/ B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc Nursing/ B.Sc (Post Certificate)/ Post-Basic B.Sc Nursing/

The interested candidates can Click Here to go through the official notification.

The interested candidates can Click Here to go to the official website.