AIIMS Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar to resume OPD services from November 2

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has decided to resume out patient departments (OPDs) service from November 2.

Initially, the number of registrations for OPD services will be restricted to 30 patients per department per day till November 8, hospital authorities said.

However, the number of registrations will be increased to 50 patients per department per day for a week from November 9, the authorities added.

The premier institution had stopped OPDs services from July 10 in view of coronavirus pandemic.

You might also like
State

Cuttack city reports 57 new Covid-19 cases, Active cases stand at 828

State

Bhubaneswar Petrol Pump Blast: DNA Reports Confirm Missing Simanchal Parida’s…

State

7th Pay Commission: Govt Announces GPF Interest Rate For October-December Quarter;…

State

Unbelievable But True! Tea Sold At Rs 75,000 Per Kg

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.