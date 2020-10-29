Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has decided to resume out patient departments (OPDs) service from November 2.

Initially, the number of registrations for OPD services will be restricted to 30 patients per department per day till November 8, hospital authorities said.

However, the number of registrations will be increased to 50 patients per department per day for a week from November 9, the authorities added.

The premier institution had stopped OPDs services from July 10 in view of coronavirus pandemic.