Bhubaneswar: Amid the second wave of Covid pandemic and there is an increase in demand of ECMO machines for treatment of critically-ill COVID-19 patients, AIIMS Bhubaneswar will soon install two ECMO machines.

A purchase order has already been placed and two ECMO machines will be installed very soon. It is expected that the first ECMO machine will be delivered and installed during the end of this month, as confirmed by the supplier, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a press release.

These ECMO machines are to treat critical COVID patients and for other critical cases of different ICUs. AIIMS Bhubaneswar presently has some faculty members trained in handling ECMO machines and the institute is hiring more technicians to operate the same. It will help the patients who are being referred to healthcare facilities outside the state for ECMO support, the release added.