AIIMS Bhubaneswar to hold 4th Annual Convocation on 7th Jan

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar is going to celebrate its 4th Annual Convocation on 7th January, 2023. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will grace the occasion along with Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas today.

To witness the great day, a State-of-art Burn Centre at AIIMS will be dedicated to the public by Union Health Minister Dr. Mandaviya. 36 Bedded Burn Centre equipped with 6 ICU, 6 Cabin facilities has been set up by NTPC at Rs. 19.87 Crore. Its foundation was laid by former Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu on 25th Aug, 2018. This Burn Centre will be very helpful exclusively for Burn Patients with Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, Skin Bank, Physiotherapy, tele conference seminar room with advanced Equipment & instrument for the treatment of Burn patients, informed Dr. Biswas.

Similarly, dignitaries will also lay the foundation stone of a Critical Care Hospital Building at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The 150 bedded Critical Care Hospital will be set up under PM- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at a cost of around 192 Crore. This will be very useful for critical care patients, added Dr. Biswas. Esteemed guests will award Gold Medals to 40 meritorious students of the national institute from different disciplines like DM/MCh(4 scholars), MD/MS(10), MBBS(17), BSc Nursing(6), BSc Paramedical(3). Dr. Anil Das will be awarded as best outgoing MBBS Graduate. Subhrajyoti Barik has been adjudged as best BSc (Hons) Nursing Graduate.

Addressing the media Dr. Biswas has focused on evidence-based treatment facilities in the national institute. In the year 2023, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is going to witness Liver Transplant, Bone Marrow Transplant, cornea transplant like facilities, which will be very helpful for people of Odisha as well as neighbouring states, added Dr. Ashutosh Biswas.

Dean Dr. P R Mohapatra, Registrar B B Mishra and DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy were also present in the press meet and informed media about an exhibition to be inaugurated by Union Health Minister themed on AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s successful one-decade journey.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been founded by great visionary, former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2003, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has able to win the trust of public in the field of quality health care not only in Odisha but also in adjourning states. Fulfilling the very mandates of equalizing the regional imbalance in tertiary health care delivery, the people of Odisha have witnessed the golden journey of a decade of the institute.

It may be noted here that in its one-decade journey AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been conferred with many accolades. Renal Transplant has already been started at AIIMS. It has been placed among the best 20 medical colleges in the country. It has been ranked 20 in the Medical category by India Today survey 2022.Also, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become the second choice of the national eligibility-cum entrance test (NEET) qualified candidates this year after AIIMS New Delhi. It has been ranked 26th best medical college in the country by the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Education, for 2022. It has again proved its upward trajectory by five positions from 31st in the year 2021.