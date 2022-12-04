AIIMS Bhubaneswar to have paperless registration soon: Union Health Minister

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Sunday informed that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar to have paperless registration facility soon.

Pawar made the announcement about the paperless registration while reviewing the treatment facilities at the central government-run hospital on her first visit.

Speaking about the healthcare facilities at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the Union Health Minister expressed her satisfaction, however, took note of the waiting period of the patients, which she said needs to be streamlined as the hospital gets 10,000 footfalls per day.

On the occasion, Union Health Minister also inaugurated a Multiutility Building at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The Minister also visited ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, which has been conducting research on locally prevailing communicable and non-communicable diseases, tribal health and malnutrition in Odisha and adjoining states. Besides, she reviewed the functioning of the Institute.

Pawar also released a book “Odi-Sci: The Odyssey of the women scientists of Odisha” which showcases the role of Women Scientists in the state of Odisha.

released a book “Odi-Sci: The Odyssey of the women scientists of Odisha” which showcases the role of Women Scientists in the state of Odisha. — Dr.Bharati Pravin Pawar (@DrBharatippawar) December 4, 2022

During her Odisha tour, Pawar also met the State Health Officials and discussed with them various challenges and bottlenecks in providing best healthcare service like shortage of health professionals etc.