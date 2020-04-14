AIIMS Bhubaneswar Starts Consultation On Call Service From Today

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar starts consultation on call service. The special telephonic consultation services will be available for 9 specializations.

Patients can connect directly to AIIMS Doctors through phone calls, Whatsapp audio and video calls from 9 AM to 1 PM .

The services shall be available from Monday to Saturday tweeted the official twitter page of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Related News

BMC Uses Drones To Spray Sanitizer To Fight Coronavirus…

PM Modi’s Address To The Nation on Coronavirus Fight:…

1 More Person Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Odisha,…

5 More Coronavirus Patients Recover, Odisha Is Winning The…

The prescription shall be sent with proper signature in the form of photo, scanned image, digital copy or any such digital form through Whatsapp.

You might also like
State

BMC Uses Drones To Spray Sanitizer To Fight Coronavirus Spread, Trial Run Today

State

PM Modi’s Address To The Nation on Coronavirus Fight: 7 Golden Points

State

1 More Person Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Odisha, Tally Reaches 56

State

5 More Coronavirus Patients Recover, Odisha Is Winning The Fight Says Health…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.