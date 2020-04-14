Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar starts consultation on call service. The special telephonic consultation services will be available for 9 specializations.

Patients can connect directly to AIIMS Doctors through phone calls, Whatsapp audio and video calls from 9 AM to 1 PM .

The services shall be available from Monday to Saturday tweeted the official twitter page of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The prescription shall be sent with proper signature in the form of photo, scanned image, digital copy or any such digital form through Whatsapp.