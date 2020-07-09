Bhubaneswar: In view of the steep rise of Covid-19 cases in the State capital City, the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will be shut from July 10 until further orders, informed AIIMS Director Gitanjanli Batmanabane.

We have decided to close our walk-in OPD services due to shortage of staff, said the Director.

The hospital is facing shortage of staff as most of them have tested positive for the virus after coming in contact with COVID patients in the hospital.

However, the government hospital will be launching “Swasthya” App tomorrow which will allow patients to get in touch with their doctors.

Following services to continue in AIIMS Bhubaneswar: