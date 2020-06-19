Bhubaneswar : An MBBS student of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has topped the prestigious All India AIIMS – PG Entrance Examination.

The result of AIIMS – Post Graduate Entrance Examination has been published by the AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday. This examination is regarded as the most prestigious and sought after examination for taking admission in Post Graduate Courses in various branches of Medical Science.

Dr. Vineetha K, a girl student of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has secured the top rank by securing 100 percentile mark in the Examination.

As many as 29 students from all AIIMS have secured their positions in top 100 ranks including six students from AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

A total 4335 student are given ranks in this examination while 74 students from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar have secured their rank in the examination.

Dr. Gitanjali Batmanbane, Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has congratulated the topper and other successful students and also complimented all the faculty members of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for their mentoring.

The Director also expressed her happiness with this grand success of the students of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and wished AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to be one of the best academic institute of the country in Medical Sciences in the days ahead.