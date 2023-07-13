AIIMS Bhubaneswar exec director cautions against rising conjunctivitis cases

Dr Ashutosh Biswas the Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has cautioned against rise in Conjunctivitis cases in Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda
Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director and eminent Global Expert on infectious diseases Dr Ashutosh Biswas has cautioned against the rise in Conjunctivitis cases.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha has issued a caution against rising Conjunctivitis cases. It has been seen that there has been a significant rise in the number of Conjunctivitis cases in Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, Conjunctivitis is a contagious infection that spreads from one person to another, said a report by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

Here are few of the symptoms of Conjunctivitis: 

Pink or red color in the white of the eye(s)
Swelling of the conjunctiva (the thin layer that lines the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelid) and/or eyelids
Increased tear production
Feeling like a foreign body is in the eye(s) or an urge to rub the eye(s)
Itching, irritation, and/or burning
Discharge (pus or mucus)
Crusting of eyelids or lashes, especially in the morning
Contact lenses that feel uncomfortable and/or do not stay in place on the eye

The doctor further cautioned that if you are suffering from Conjunctivitis then:

Do not share personal items,
Wash your hands frequently,
Avoid rubbing and touching your eyes,
Consult an eye specialist immediately

Conjunctivitis infection usually lasts for 4 to 5 days and can be treated with antibiotic eye drops or medicines.

