AIIMS-Bhubaneswar conducts first major EVAR

Bhubaneswar: The AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar conducted the first major Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) here on Friday.

According to reports, a special team of doctors from the Department of radiodiagnosis and Interventional Radiology in collaboration with the Department of CTVS & Department of Anaesthesiology performed the EVAR.

The Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair is said to be the first of its kind procedure performed by any Government establishment in Odisha.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas congratulated the team for the success and encouraged the Doctors to perform such kinds of interventional procedures in the future.