AICC announces Satya Bhusan Sahu as the candidate for Padampur by-poll 2022

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) declares Satya Bhusan Sahu as the candidate for Padampur by-poll 2022 in Odisha, informed by an official notification by AICC today.

As per the press release, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Satya Bhusan Sahu for the upcoming by-election.

It is to be noted that earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Pradip Purohit as its candidate for Padampur by-election 2022.