Agitating Deepika now moves Orissa High Court for her rights

Cuttack: The ongoing dispute between K. Dinesh and K.Deepika of Berhampur took a new twist today as Deepika, who has been staging dharna outside the house of Dinesh for the last 73 days demanding recognition as his wife, moved the Orissa High Court over the matter.

Deepika reportedly, with the help of social activist Pramila Tripathy, moved the top court of the State and demanded the rejection of Dinesh’s bail. It is to be noted here that Dinesh is on bail after the court convicted him in the rape case filed by Deepika.

Deepika alleged that Dinesh’s bail should be rejected as he has been violating the order of the court and threatening her time and again. She also requested the court for a speedy hearing of the case. It is speculated that the court likely to conduct the hearing by the next week.

This apart, Deepika also has sought the help of the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) to solve the matter and give her justice.

It is to be noted here that Deepika and Dinesh fell in love with each other and were in a relationship. In course of time, Dinesh allegedly kept physical relationship with Deepika by promising to marry her. Later, when she allegedly became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy, Dinesh started distancing himself from her.

After knowing that Dinesh was planning to marry another girl, Deepika reached his house and requested him and his family members to accept her. However, as he did not accept her as his wife and the child as his son, Deepika staged a dharna seeking justice. Now she is on her 73rd day of agitation.