Again fake lady doctor found prescribing medicines at Fakir Mohan Medical College and hospital in Balasore

Balasore: Again a news have come up at Fakir Mohan Medical College and hospital in Balasore that a fake doctor was found examining patients and prescribing medicines.

The lady impostor doctor has been detained by the Medical police station.

Sources say, a medical personnel spotted a person prescribing medicines to the patients which sparked suspicion. When questioned about her credentials, the impostor argued with the employee sitting in the ticket counter and later slapped him.

The police arrived immediately and detained the person for interrogation.

In a similar case, on October 23, Balasore Town Police detained a fake doctor from the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital as he was found examining patients and writing prescriptions. He was identified as Ajay Bhanj.